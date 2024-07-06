Madhya Pradesh: Illegal Medical Store Raided, Huge Cache Of Drugs Seized In Sardarpur | FP Photo

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A health department team, acting on the instructions of sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Megha Panwar, raided an illegally operated clinic and medical store in Sardarpur tehsil. The team seized a huge cache of drugs from the medical store, which was run by a quack.

The raid was conducted on Friday in Tanda Kheda Mehgaon village, following a complaint by the Chemist and Druggist Association about the unauthorised sale of medicines at the village’s haat bazaar, general stores and paan shops. SDM Megha had directed the tehsildar Mukesh Bamnia and CBMO Sheela Mujalda, to take action against the illegal clinic.

Read Also MP: 4 Women Dead As Overloaded Auto Collides With Speeding Truck In Shahdol

According to the CBMO Sheela, the health department team found a large quantity of medicines and injections at the clinic. However, the operator was unable to provide any documents. A Panchnama was prepared immediately and the medicines and injections were seized.

Despite the seizure, no FIR has been lodged against the quack even after 24 hours. The SDM has instructed the CBMO to register a police case against the quack, but the CBMO claims that the health department has completed the entire proceedings and will hand over the documents to the SDM, who will then take action to register a police case. The matter remains shrouded in doubt and suspicion.