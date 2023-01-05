Madhya Pradesh: Illegal arms units busted, 7 held with 41 firearms in Sendhwa

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): As part of ongoing drive a police team raided three illegal arms manufacturing units in Barwani district and recovered large quantity of weapons along with weapon-making equipments.

Giving information, SP Deepak Kumar Shuka said that Director General of Police (DGP), Bhopal and the Inspector General of Police (IG), Rural Zone, Indore had ordered action against illegal weapons units. A team of police raided illegal arms units at three different locations (Umrthi-Varla and Undikhodari-Palsud area)

Acting on the information, the police conducted the raid and recovered a large number of cartridges and weapons along with weapon-making instruments. Police have arrested seven accused and recovered a huge quantity of illegal and sub-fabricated weapons, including 41 firearms worth Rs 6,13,250. The police have also found tools used to make pistols from the spot.

Those who have been arrested have been identified as Jot Singh Sikligar, (55), Vicky Singh Barnala (22), Antar Singh Barnala (50), residents of Varla, BallamsihpitaTakrana (carrying reward of Rs 3,000 under Dhamnod Police Station),Depal Singh Sikligar (25), Mahendra Singh Chawla (35), Dewan Singh Sikligar (50) a resident foPalsud village.Police have recovered a large number of weapons from the location. DSP AJK, SDOP SendhwaKundanMandalai, SDOP Rajupar Kamal Singh Chauhan played commendable role in this case.

Read Also Water conservation: Villagers stop flow of water from pond using sacks in Sendhwa