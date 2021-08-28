Madhya Pradesh: Illegal Aadhaar centre shut down

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The administration shut down a centre in a private institute in Manglia that was making illegal Aadhar cards. Machines used in making the Aadhar cards were also seized.

Ankita Porwal, district manager of District e-Governance Society, informed here that from the past few days she was getting complaint about the centre, being run illegally. Thus, a surprise inspection of the centre was done by assistant manager Rakesh Kumar and his team.

During inspection it was found that the centre is being operated illegally. Taking immediate action, it was closed down and the machine of this center was confiscated. Instructions have been given that only valid Aadhaar centres should be operated in the district as per rules.

Strict action will be taken against illegally operated centres. Surprise inspection of Aadhaar centres running in the district will continue even further.

Published on: Saturday,August 28, 2021, 01:33 AM IST