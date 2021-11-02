Madhya Pradesh: IIT Indore opens 'Online Teaching Laboratories' for students across country

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indian Institute of Technology Indore has opened its state-of-the-art laboratories to the students of other academic institutions. The institute has launched a new programme named Online Teaching Laboratories under which the access to world-class laboratories would be extended to other academic institutions.

Earlier, the students of other academic institutions were allowed to visit these facilities as part of a tour, but now they would be able to use these for their academic purpose. The institute is already conducting a “Vigyan par Charcha” programme to provide hands-on knowledge on various subjects to the school going students as well as teachers.

Prof Anand Parey, dean of Resource Generation, said “We have designed the experiments keeping in mind that it covers the syllabus of many universities. The labs will be conducted online with real-time demonstrations of the experiments. The labs will be interactive where students can clarify their doubts instantly. This will enable students to participate in various stages of experimental learning including conceptualisation and experimentation followed by reflection, analysis and interpretation of data. Laboratory classes will provide students with first-hand experience with course concepts and with the opportunity to explore methods used by practitioners in their respective disciplines.”

An e-certificate will be issued to the students on the successful completion of the laboratory sessions. The details are available on the website of IIT Indore and students can send their email to dorgoffice@iiti.ac.in for any query.

Published on: Tuesday, November 02, 2021, 01:04 AM IST