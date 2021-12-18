Madhya Pradesh: IIM-I helping principals of CM RISE Schools in capacity building

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indian Institute Management Indore is conducting a customized capacity building programme for 276 principals of CM RISE schools in Phase 1 of the project.

This project is aimed at the holistic development of 9200 schools in a timeframe of ten years. A total of 66 principals will be trained in the first batch, which commenced on December 13.

S Dhanaraju, director, Rajya Shiksha Kendra, inaugurated the programme. IIM Indore director Prof Himanshu Rai said, “We are delighted to be a part of the CM Rise project of the State government. This project focuses on the development of thousands of schools. It ensures the school’s holistic development by identifying the students’ skills, interests, and talents and developing them into capable leaders and managers.”

He added, “This capacity-building course by IIM Indore will go a long way in training the principals of these government schools. The curriculum is designed to be relevant to the public-school scenario in Madhya Pradesh. IIM Indore will use a judicious mix of lectures, case studies, discussions, group activities, field visits and prescribed reading material to enhance the effectiveness of the training.”

Principal secretary (school education) Rashmi Shami mentioned that through CM Rise scheme the government will develop 9200 well-equipped schools in the state.

“The government wants to ensure that no child is deprived of learning. Keeping in mind the initiative taken under the National Education Policy, in the first year of this scheme of the State government, we are selecting 350 schools. These include schools from tribal areas, a general category, and backwards regions. These schools will adopt world-class standards of education,” she said.

She stated that the capacity building programme of IIM Indore is a commendable initiative and an invaluable part of this scheme. “The programme will provide top-notch training to the school principals who play a vital role in educating the children and give them the skills for their best performance and contribution to the scheme,” she concluded. Dhanarju noted that the programme would create a ‘visionary leaders’ cohort to advance this ambitious project. “This is the first of its kind programme being offered by a business school which aims at providing innovative and inclusive learning to the school principals. With the robust curriculum designed by IIM Indore, this batch will set an example in the nation of being a compassionate principal towards the children, thereby nurturing them in a way that encourages them to lead the nation,” he said.

The faculty members of IIM Indore offered simple, innovative and exciting solutions to the challenges we face as the principals of government schools. They provided us with tips to face and overcome the upcoming challenges. This training programme has been extremely knowledgeable. We believe that we will educate and nurture the school students better and encourage them to develop as good citizens. - RC Jain, Principal, Government High School, Goberhela, Vidisha

We are all overwhelmed to participate in this training course under the C.M. RISE project. IIM Indore is a world-class training institute, and all the sessions have been informative and inspiring. The IIM Indore faculty members have encouraged and inspired us, and we are all eager to contribute to the C.M. Rise project and meet the expectations of the government. - Anita Namdev, Principal, Government High School Jethway, Khargone.

