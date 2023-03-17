Madhya Pradesh: I promise I will never let anyone mess with pride of Ladli Behna, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): The government is constantly working for the empowerment of women. The girl child has now become a boon and is no more considered a burden in the state as Ladli Behna Yojana will bring new light in the lives of women, said state Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan while addressing a public gathering here in Burhanpur on Friday.

On CM’s arrival in the town, women tied rakhi's made of banana fiber and turmeric to him.

In reply, he promised that he will never let anyone mess with their pride, honour and respect.

Chief Minister dedicated and laid the foundation stone of development works worth Rs 77 crore.

Along with this, artificial limbs and laptops were distributed to the disabled under the Chief Minister’s Education Promotion Scheme.

The Chief Minister handed over the keys of tractors and scootys to the women associated with the Livelihood Mission.

Chief Minister Chouhan said that the students should pursue studies seriously and move forward. Scholarship and Medhavi Vidyarthi Yojana have been started by the government for poor students of every category. Under the Medhavi Vidyarthi Yojana, the fees for higher education of talented students are being paid by the government.

Scooty will also be given to the girls who get high marks in Class 12th. Now medical, engineering etc. studies have also been started in Hindi in the state.

Chief Minister Chouhan said that respect for sisters and daughters is of highest importance in the state. I am the real brother of every sister of the state. I always work for their welfare. The benefit of Ladli Bahna Yojana will be given to those sisters whose annual family income is less than two-and-half lakh and they have less than 5 acres of land.