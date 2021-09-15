Madhya Pradesh: Husband kills woman over a family dispute

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): A man struck his wife’s head with a stick over a family dispute, leading to her death and, later, tried to commit suicide by jumping into the Narmada, but was rescued by sailors on Monday.

In Kundan Nagar, a young man, named Sarfa Jamre, beat up wife, Kala Bai, due to a family dispute and, in a fit of rage, hit her on the head with a stick. She died on the spot. Going up to the Narmada, he jumped from the bridge located in the Chhota Kasba with the intention of committing suicide.

However, sailors present at the spot immediately rescued him and handed him over to the police. When the police asked him the reason why he had tried to commit suicide, he disclosed that he had murdered his wife.

Soon after, a police force, led by Barwani SDOP and police station-in-charge Ruprekha Yadav reached the spot and started investigations. According to SDOP Yadav, the accused committed athe crime because of a domestic dispute.

Published on: Wednesday, September 15, 2021, 01:39 AM IST