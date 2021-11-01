Madhya Pradesh: Hundreds of devotees take part in Jain seer's last rites

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The last rites of Jain seer 108 Shree Vimadsagar Maharaj Ji, who committed suicide in his room at a Jain temple in Nanda Nagar on Saturday, was performed on Sunday in the presence of his family and large number of Jain devotees. Over 150 family members and relatives of the seer from his native place, Shahgad village (Sagar), also came to the funeral.

Police said that the post-mortem of the body was done in midnight itself and the body of the seer was kept at the house of one of his devotees in Anjani Nagar. The preparations for the rites started from morning itself by the devotees of the seer. After taking out 'Dol' procession, the last rites was performed at a plot of one of the devotees of the seer in Gomatgiri area.

Reportedly, the day before seer committed suicide, he had meal at one of his devotee. Family members of the devotee said that seer did not look tense and answered all their questions.

Claims made by family members of seer

The family members of the seer could not accept that the seer had commited suicide, and demanded an impartial probe.They argued that he had disability in one of his hands, so it would have been very difficult for him to tie a rope on a hook 12 feet high. They also rubbished claims that the seer was suffering from diabetes and was depressed. "If he was tense, he would taken Samadhi, but never commit suicide," said one of his family members.

The police have, however, ruled out foul play. They said it is a case of suicide and the postmortem report also tells the same story.

Helped his mother during covid-19

The family members of the seer said that his mother was infected with coronavirus and the seer used to motivate his mother with positivity to battle the virus. His motivation helped much in the recovery of his mother.

Who was 108 Shree Vimadsagar Maharaj Ji

A native of Sagar, the seer was 45 years old. He renounced the world and took diksha at the age of 16 years. He was staying in the Aerodrome area and arrived at Sant Sadan in Nanda Nagar three days before he ended his life.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, November 01, 2021, 01:30 AM IST