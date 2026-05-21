 Madhya Pradesh Honey Trap Case 2.0: Another Woman Detained From Sagar For Questioning
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Madhya Pradesh Honey Trap Case 2.0: Another Woman Detained From Sagar For Questioning

Police detained Reshu alias Abhilasha after her name surfaced in a Bhopal honey-trap and extortion case linked to Shweta Vijay Jain and Alka Dixit. Investigators suspect Reshu played a key role. The accused allegedly assaulted Chintu Thakur, threatened to leak compromising videos and photos, and demanded Rs1 crore after a dispute over a property business partnership.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, May 21, 2026, 12:07 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh Honey Trap Case 2.0: Another Woman Detained From Sagar For Questioning
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Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Following the arrest of five people, including Shweta Vijay Jain from Bhopal, in connection with the alleged honey-trap case, another woman named Reshu, alias Abhilasha, was detained by the city crime branch. Police on Wednesday stated she was detained to gather information as her name emerged as an associate of Jain.

According to sources, Reshu, originally from Sagar district, is being questioned in secret. Although her name is not yet included in the First Information Report (FIR), investigators believe she is a key figure. Police added that Jain, a resident of Bhopal and a suspect in the 2019 honey-trap case, is considered a conspirator alongside Alka Dixit and Reshu. Dixit reportedly has more than a dozen criminal cases registered against her.

Police said that on the night of April 28, Chintu Thakur was allegedly stopped on the Super Corridor by Dixit, her son Jaideep, and Lakhan Choudhary.

The suspects allegedly assaulted him, threatened to release videos and photographs, and demanded Rs1 crore as extortion money.

According to the complaint, the dispute started after property businessman Choudhary allegedly offered Thakur a 50% partnership in his property business.

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