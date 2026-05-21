Madhya Pradesh Honey-Trap Case 2.0: Cops Seize Devices, Probe May Expose Secret Affairs Of Many

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Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): 'Honey Trap Part-Two', surfacing after seven years in the state, has kicked up a shindy in political circles, sending the administration into a tizzy.

A few new characters have cropped up in the Honey Trap Part Two story, but the name of Shewta Vijay Jain has again emerged as the principal personage of the tale.

The police arrested Shweta Jain, Alka Dikshit, Jaideep Dikshit, Lakhan Choudhary, and Jitendra Purohit and took them on remand.

The police confiscated a few devices from their possession and are sifting through them. Together with these devices, the police also seized their mobile phones.

The devices may blow the lid off the secret affairs of many people. The names of some new girls, used for blackmailing important persons, have also surfaced in the Honey Trap two episode. The police are gathering information about them.

According to sources, after being released from jail in 2022, Shetwa restarted mustering new girls in the past two years.

She began to shake down some moneyed men. Jitendra Purohit, who called himself a 'journalist', also used to exact money.

According to sources, Shweta shook down many people, but they did not want to reveal their identity because of public shame.

This time, many businessmen have fallen victims to the gang. Because the businessmen are scared of defame, it is easy to exact money from them.

Sources further said the police came to know that the gang had some of the videos and photographs of some high-profile people. The police arrested them in a hurry and took them on remand.

Shweta blackmailing people on basis of old videos

Shweta Jain possesses some old videos made from 2008 to 2019. After coming out of jail, she was blackmailing people on the basis of those videos. Shewta, considered an expert in making videos and in keeping them secret, has the videos of many people.