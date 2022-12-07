Madhya Pradesh: Home Guards played key role during epidemic, natural disaster, says Divisional commissioner Sandeep Yadav in Ujjain

Divisional commissioner inspects Home Guards parade | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Divisional commissioner Sandeep Yadav, said whether it was a corona pandemic or any other natural disaster, the Home Guards have come forward and played a key role in maintaining law and order and discharging the assigned duties during elections.

Yadav was addressing jawans on the occasion of 76th foundation day of Home Guards at the District Home Guard office, here Tuesday.

Soldiers do hard work and penance day and night. The whole society gets the benefit of the services provided by them. This 75-year-old glorious organisation is known for its selfless service. The contribution made by the Home Guard to make Simhastha Fair a success was appreciated everywhere. Even today, people remember the duties of the Home Guards at Ramghat and other places in the hot afternoon, said the commissioner.

Yadav took salute of the impressive parade as the chief guest. Ujjain Municipal Corporation speaker Kalavati Yadav, Inspector General of Police Santosh Kumar Singh and Mahakaleshwar Temple Mahant Vineet Giri were also present as special guests.

Divisional commandant Home Guards Pritibala Singh and district commandant Santosh Kumar Jat welcomed the guests.

After the parade the message of the President and Home Minister was read out by the chief guest.

Boarding the inspection vehicle, the divisional commissioner inspected all the platoons of the parade. Arms platoon, women platoon, traffic platoon and platoon of SDERF and rescue vehicles equipped with modern rescue equipment were also included in the parade. The parade was led by platoon commander Ruby Yadav and TOIC Dilip Bamania. In the Arms Platoon, 1st platoon PC Pushpendra Tyagi, 2nd platoon PC Gayatri Verma, 3rd platoon PC Hemlata Patidar, 4th platoon ASI Bhairulal Sarel and Traffic platoon Havildar Bhim Solanki along with SDERF vehicle platoon participated in the parade.

After the parade, the officers/jawans who performed excellent duty were honoured by the guests. Later attractive and colourful cultural programmes were presented by the Home Guard jawans.

A demonstration of disaster management equipment was also organised by the SDERF unit. Along with this, a health camp for the jawans was also organised by the Sejswi Foundation on the line premises.