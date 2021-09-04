e-Paper Get App

Indore

Updated on: Saturday, September 04, 2021, 03:25 AM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Hindi fortnight underway at Indira Sagar Power Station

FP News Service
File Photo

Mundi (Madhya Pradesh): Project head Ashok Kumar Singh inaugurated the Hindi fortnight at Indira Sagar Power Station recently.

Message of Singh and NHDC managing director Harish Kumar was read out to all the officers and employees.

In his address Singh said, “Hindi is our national language, we must promote it. We have to use Hindi in our offices as much as possible throughout the year. We must recognize the dignity of Hindi, respect Hindi.”

Hindi fortnight will be celebrated from September 1 to 14.

In the concluding ceremony, prizes will be given to the winners of competitions. Indira Sagar Power Station's general manager (Civil) Jaiprakash, deputy general manager (Civil) PK Sinha, CISF assistant commandant Laxman Holkar and other senior officers and employees were present ceremony which was held in compliance with Covid-19 guidelines.

Published on: Saturday, September 04, 2021, 03:25 AM IST
