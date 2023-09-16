Madhya Pradesh: Heavy Rainfall Causes Flooding And Disruption In Khachrod

FP Photo

Khachrod (Madhya Pradesh): Khachrod experienced a deluge of rainwater, wreaking havoc on its residents and infrastructure. The downpour, which began Friday afternoon, led to extensive flooding in low-lying settlements.

The relentless rainwater inundated homes and shops in Ganesh Deoli, with reports of water seeping in as early as 2 a.m. Shri Neelkantheshwar Temple's pond reached full capacity, resulting in overflow water submerging lower-lying areas.

Kharimithi stepwell, about 400 meters from the creek, witnessed alarming levels of water, leaving farmer Bherulal and his family stranded in their mud-built house within their waterlogged field.

The situation escalated when blocked drains on Ratlam Road, due to encroachments, diverting water into fields, and causing substantial crop losses. Prompt response from the administration and the municipal team, including SDM Neha Sahu and municipal president Govind Bharwa, led to the successful rescue of the trapped family.

The torrential rain disrupted daily life, leading collector to declare holidays in all government and private schools from nursery to 12th grade.

The weather department has issued warnings of continued heavy rainfall for the next two days. One major factor contributing to the flooding is the illegal encroachment obstructing rain drainage systems. Revenue officer Neha Sahu and her team are actively assessing areas affected by stagnant rainwater to facilitate swift recovery and mitigation efforts.