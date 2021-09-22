Madhya Pradesh: Hearing on Pithampur’s master plan on Thursday

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The hearing of the suggestions and objections received over the draft master plan of Pithmpur will be held on Thursday.

SK Mudgal, joint director of TNCP, said on Tuesday that, under the Madhya Pradesh Town and Country Planning Act, 1973, and MP Town and Country Planning Rule, 2012, the Pithampur Master Plan of 2035 was drafted.

The draft TNCP has received a total of 111 objections and suggestions from the general public in the prescribed time period of 30 days of its release.

The hearing on the objections and suggestions received by the committee constituted by the state government will be held on Thursday at the collector’s office.

Citizens who have submitted their objections and suggestions can present their side with all the documents on the day of the hearing on Thursday.

