Madhya Pradesh: Healthy Jawad campaign reviewed

Jawad (Madhya Pradesh): Micro, small and medium enterprises and science and technology minister Omprakash Sakhlecha, reviewed the progress of ‘Healthy Jawad’ Campaign here in Jawad on Friday.

Sakhlecha instructed BMO to organise health camps for the locals. He asked him to ensure that the camps offer facilities like ECG, Blood Pressure and telemedicine to the people.

He reviewed the drive for prevention of dengue. He instructed that the health department should keep tabs about the treatment of dengue patients and monitor them continuously.

He ordered that the hospitals must be asked to prepare contingency plans, ensure availability of necessary diagnostics, drugs and other supplies for treatment/management of vector borne disease cases. Rapid Response Team should be kept ready with all the necessary logistics for the timely deployment to combat any fever outbreak.

Doctors of government and private hospital, SDM Jawad Rajendra Singh, District CEO Arvind Damor, BMO Rajesh Meena, District Malaria Officer Alpesh Baria, SL Baghel were present among others.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, October 16, 2021, 01:26 AM IST