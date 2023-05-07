Madhya Pradesh: Healthcare in shambles at CHC in Sardarpur

FP Photo

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Better health facilities in remote and backward areas in Sardarpur still remain a dream. Community health centre, Sardarpur is the ‘best’ example of the defunct health system.

With a total staff of six, only two doctors were seen treating patients in the OPD and emergency ward. While other four doctors were absent from duty.

The government has posted six doctors here in proportion to population. Out of them, Dr ML Jain and Nitin Joshi could be seen treating patients admitted in emergency and other wards.

Due to non-availability of Bramharaj Koshal, Sheela Mujalda, Anil Patidar and Shivangani Joshi, patients have been facing immense hardships in getting better health facilities.

CHC, Sardarpur is the largest in the tehsil and has been upgraded to the status of Civil Hospital. The construction work of the civil hospital has also begun at a cost of Rs 10 crore. It also serves surrounding areas and 95 gram panchayats.

According to an estimate, around 500 patients throng the centre for treatment. Amid continuous fluctuation in weather conditions, there is a surge in viral infections with complaints of fatigue, fever, cough and cold. Owing to non-availability of doctors, patients have to face great hardship in availing medical treatment. The whereabouts of four doctors is a matter of investigation.

When contacted, CBMO Bramharaj Koshal said that patients coming to the OPD prefer to get treated by Dr Jain. Other doctors do not prefer to sit there.