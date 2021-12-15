Madhya Pradesh: Health department plans for 10K beds in case of third wave

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Health department has been planning to ensure availability of over 10,000 beds for Covid patients if any new wave struck the city.

In an online review meeting chaired by chief secretary Iqbal Singh Bains, chief medical and health officer Dr BS Saitya informed that they will be having the availability of over 10,500 beds in the district to face any new wave of Covid-19.

“We would have over 10,500 beds for Covid patients which include over 3500 HDU and ICU beds. Earlier, we have also planned to prepare over 2000 beds for children and women which are also included in the total beds,” Dr Saitya told Free Press.

He said that they are also increasing the number of isolation beds in Maa Ahilya Covid Care Centre from 100 to 600.

“District collector has already instructed the private hospitals with over 50 beds to reserve 10 per cent of their beds for the Covid patients. The number would be increased as per the requirement,” Dr Saitya said.

The chief secretary had also taken the account of the oxygen plants in the district along with available staff and stock of medicines.

Published on: Wednesday, December 15, 2021, 01:42 AM IST