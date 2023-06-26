Madhya Pradesh: HDG: Work Of Community Sanitation Complex Should Be Completed Within Time Limit: Collector

fpj

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): In order to review implementation and progress achieved under Swachh Bharat Mission and other Centre-run welfare schemes, a meeting of concerned officers was held under the chairmanship of collector Priyank Mishra at the collectorate office.

He directed the officials to monitor implementation of all works and ensure efficient and effective implementation of SBM and complete construction of the remaining 2,516 individual toilets by July 15. Community sanitation complex works should be completed within time-limit and village-level committees should be constituted for operation and maintenance of CSC.

All villages across the district should be made ODF plus by July 30. The Public Health Engineering Department should obtain the list of community sanitation complexes located in rural areas and provide tap connections under Jal Jeevan Mission. He also conducted a detailed review about various developmental components taken under PMAY and issued orders to complete the remaining 1400 houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Rural Housing Plus.

The collector also instructed officials to follow the Miyawaki method in planting saplings and selection of farmers for vermin-compost under DDA Agriculture MNREGA. He also asked officials to constitute Farm Producer Organisation (FPO) under Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana. The collector has been holding periodical review meetings to ensure timely completion of all works with judicious utilisation of funds and quality of works to create reliable assets for making the surroundings healthy and clean.