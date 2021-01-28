Madhya Pradesh: ‘Hawk eye’ vulture census on February 7, state confident of gaining status

Indore: The statewide vulture census will be done by the Forest Department on February 7. At the same time, a bird survey is to be done in February, but the Forest Department officials have not yet decided on the date. However, a bird survey is expected by February-end.
Efforts are also being intensified to conserve vultures in Madhya Pradesh. The state level meeting for counting vultures was held at Gandhi Sagar recently.
Citing the bird census of 2019, forest official said 8,397 vultures were found in Madhya Pradesh which is more than other states in the country.
"In Bhopal''s Kervan Dam area, a Vulture Conservation and Breeding Center was established, which is jointly run by the Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) and the Madhya Pradesh government," the official informed.
He said in terms of vulture population also, Madhya Pradesh would emerge as the top state.
Gandhi Sagar had the second highest number of vultures in the state, hence it holds an important place for vultures. Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary Superintendent RR Parmar said that this year also the number of vultures in Gandhi sagar is expected to be good in the state. “Vultures have been seen in herd at Gandhi Sagar,” he said.
However, only after calculation, the true situation can be reviewed. At the same time, a bird survey is also to be done in the month of February in Gandhi Sagar.
In January 2016, the government was concerned about the conservation of vultures. The vulture census was done simultaneously in 33 districts across the state on 23 January, including Sheopur, Shivpuri, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Bhopal, Raisen, Sagar, Panna, Indore, Seoni, Dindori, Damoh, Gwalior, Hoshangabad, Chhindwara etc.
About 6700 vultures of seven species were found here. There were 284 vultures found in the Indore forest division alone.
There were 246 in the trenching ground of Devguradia region, 36 in Pedmi and two in Mhow. According to officials, 23 species of vultures are found. Vultures of nine of these species are easily seen in India.
There are seven species of vultures in the state, out of which some species have been on the verge of extinction.