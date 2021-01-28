Madhya Pradesh: ‘Hawk eye’ vulture census on February 7, state confident of gaining status

Indore: The statewide vulture census will be done by the Forest Department on February 7. At the same time, a bird survey is to be done in February, but the Forest Department officials have not yet decided on the date. However, a bird survey is expected by February-end.

Efforts are also being intensified to conserve vultures in Madhya Pradesh. The state level meeting for counting vultures was held at Gandhi Sagar recently.

Citing the bird census of 2019, forest official said 8,397 vultures were found in Madhya Pradesh which is more than other states in the country.

As per the bird census of 2019, 8,397 vultures were found in Madhya Pradesh which is more than other states in the country.

"In Bhopal''s Kervan Dam area, a Vulture Conservation and Breeding Center was established, which is jointly run by the Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) and the Madhya Pradesh government," the official informed.

He said in terms of vulture population also, Madhya Pradesh would emerge as the top state.