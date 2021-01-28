Madhya Pradesh: Cold wave prevails, mercury dips to 3 degrees Celsius in Khajuraho

Large parts of Madhya Pradesh are reeling under a cold wave, with Khajuraho, a popular tourist destination in Chhatarpur district recording the lowest minimum temperature of three degrees Celsius, the IMD said on Thursday.

It said that 24 weather stations in the state recorded minimum temperature in the range of three to 10 degrees Celsius in the last 24 hours ending 8.30 am.

The India Meteorological Department's (IMD) forecast on Thursday said that severe cold wave conditions are likely to continue at isolated places in Chhatarpur and Datia districts till Friday morning.

Similarly, cold waves are expected to prevail over some parts of Rewa, Gwalior and Chambal divisions, besides Raisen, Umaria, Tikamgarh and Sagar districts till Friday morning, it said.

Ten districts, including Indore, Jabalpur, Ujjain Chhatarpur and Tikamgarh are likely to experience a cold day on Thursday, in which the minimum temperature dips to ten degree Celsius or below, it said.