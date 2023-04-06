 Madhya Pradesh: Havildar, accomplice nabbed for cheating in Mhow
FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, April 06, 2023, 02:57 AM IST
Representative Photo

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): A Havildar and his accomplice have been taken into custody by the police for cheating Rs 1 crore in the Army Marksmanship Unit (AMU) of Infantry School, Mhow. According to information, accused Havildar Santosh Tiwari was caught by the army and handed over to the police. At the same time, his accomplice Deepshikha has been arrested by the police from Delhi. Mhow police is interrogating both the accused.

Havildar Santosh Kumar Tiwari was working as a clerk in the marksmanship unit. While living there, the accused had put Rs 1 crore in the bank account of Deepshikha from the items coming for the army. With fear of getting caught, accused Santosh disappeared after taking a long leave. Mhow police station incharge Devesh Pal said that Havildar Santosh Tiwari was handed over to the police on Wednesday. The mobile location of co-accused Deepshikha was found in Delhi. The accused are being interrogated. They will be produced in court.

