Madhya Pradesh Has Television Govt That Lacks Vision: YC Chief

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indian Youth Congress president B V Srinivas on Monday said Madhya Pradesh has a ‘television government’ that is interested only in publicity and lacks vision.

He listed various schemes being run by Congress governments in Rajasthan and Karnataka for women and claimed the BJP government in MP was not able to run such measures.

Srinivas participated in the Parivartan Rally organised by the Youth Congress in Indore and rode a motorcycle along with Congress workers. "The ruling BJP remembered giving subsidised cylinders to women in Madhya Pradesh nearly 9.5 years after Narendra Modi government came to power at the Centre," he told reporters after attending the rally.

"This (BJP government in Madhya Pradesh) is a television government which lacks vision. It is only concerned with publicity on television. It is only the event management government," he alleged.

