Madhya Pradesh: Hard workers are denied their due rights, few corporate enjoy entire wealth of the country, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (L) addresses a public meeting (R) during his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Ujjain on Tuesday | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Lashing out at the Narendra Modi government for safeguarding and promoting the interests of five-six corporate persons, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi here on Tuesday said the real ascetics of the country have been deprived of their rights.

A lot of enthusiasm was seen among people to listen to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who came to Ujjain on Bharat Jodo Yatra. Rahul Gandhi gave a 25-minute address chanting “Jai Mahakal” three times.

He said that India is a country of ascetics and in Hinduism, ascetics are worshipped and we respect the ascetics by folding hands before them. He said that the real ascetics are those who walked from Bengaluru and Punjab to one corner of the country to the other at the time of Covid-19. The real ascetics are those crores of farmers of this country who provide food to the countrymen.

Rahul added that Hinduism says that ascetics should be worshipped, but in this country these ascetics are not worshipped. This government gives everything to those who worship the Prime Minister. Rahul said that all the wealth of the country is being given to these two-five people.

Today every farmer of the country is asking that if we do penance in this country then why we do not get the fruits of it. Why is fertiliser not available and when it is available, why is it expensive? We do not get the price of our hard work. Insurance is not available if the crop is destroyed. Our phones are not picked up in the office of the private insurance company. Rs 107 is charged for getting one litre petrol and why this money is taken out of our pocket and goes to those three-four people.

Speaking about the youth, Rahul said that the youth have studied, went to school, gave examinations, got degree and after doing so much penance they come to know that Vyapam has become a scam. He said that big industrialists do not face any problem due to stoppage of cash flow, but small industries and small shopkeepers get ruined due to it.

The government destroyed this class by demonetisation. Demonetisation was announced at 8 pm and GST was implemented at 12 pm and in this way penance has been stolen. This was not a policy, it was a conspiracy to eliminate cash flow and it was a weapon to benefit those three-four industrialists.