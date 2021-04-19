Madhya Pradesh: Half population of Sardarpur Tehsil in clutch of viral fever

Sardarpur: Amid the spike in Covid cases over half of the population of Sardarpur tehsil is in the clutches of viral fever. As hospitals are full, the quacks and other paramedics the rural areas are making huge profits.

The patients are having a hard time in bearing the high expenses of the treatment. The tehsil is also facing shortage of oxygen and Remdesivir injections for the treatment of Covid patients.

To increase the woes, viral fever has gripped more than fifty percent of members in the families of the area. Due to rampant cases, the patients of viral fever are thronging hospitals from 5 am in the morning till midnight.

The arrangements at the hospitals are pathetic and there is dearth of medicines among other essential facilities. People are forced to buy medicines from medical stores as hospitals have runout of stock.

In government hospitals doctors are prescribing corona test to people suffering from viral fever as their symptoms are common. The patients undergo a lot of stress and anxiety till their test reports arrive.

People here are already facing financial stress due to lockdown. They are finding it tough to get their treatments done at private clinics and hospitals. The locals are irked as the administration has failed to reign in the racketeers who are using pandemic crisis as an opportunity to earn money.