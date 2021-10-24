Madhya Pradesh: Had government taken correct steps our MLA have been alive, says Mukul Wasnik

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): All India Congress committee general secretary and Madhya Pradesh in-charge Mukul Wasnik addressed a public gathering at Jobat assembly constituency in Alirajpur district and took BJP government in Centre and State to the task.

Remembering Congress former MLA Kalawati Bhuria, Wasnik said that government botched up the measures to tackle Covid-19 outbreak. Had Modi government taken correct steps in correct time, then our MLA Kalawati Bhuria would have been alive, he added.

He said that on Friday when Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation, we thought that he would say something about the high inflation prevailing in the entire country, he would shed some light on how to improve the lives of common people, we thought he would speak on farmer sitting on the borders of Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh for past 15 months.

But PM Modi did not say anything about above the pressing issues of the country.

If the Prime Minister of the country or Chief Minister, who managed to form government in the state with money power, will continue to remain high on arrogance then it will certainly put brakes on the development of the country and the state.

Wasnik said though Narendra Modi achieved the Prime Ministerís post through democratic way, but today his government is crushing democracy in the country and Madhya Pradesh.

Raising the issue of rise in high fuel and LPG price, Wasnik said that the price of petrol is now Rs 120 litre, Diesel Rs 110 and LPG cylinder around Rs 1,000. These amenities and rapidly moving out of the reach of people. It is high time that voters teach BJP a lesson on October 30.

Wasnik added that a new beginning will have to be made in the state politics, I hope that it will starts from Jobat itself.

Madhya Pradesh Congress senior leaders and ex-Union minister Kantilal Bhuria, ex-minister Sajjan Singh Verma, ex-minister Dr Vijayalakshmi Sadho, former minister Honey Baghel, MLA Ravi Joshi, Jobat Assembly in-charge and youth Congress state president Vikrant Bhuria, Women Congress President Archana Jaiswal, Seva Dal state president Rajneesh Harvansh Singh, MLA Mukesh Patel, Prachilal Medha, Chandrabhaga Kirade, Congress state secretary Arjun Sharma and a large number of Congress workers were present.

Published on: Sunday, October 24, 2021, 03:00 AM IST