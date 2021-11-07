Madhya Pradesh: Guru Nanak's Prakash Utsav celebrations for 13 days

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Guru Nanak Dev Ji Maharaj's Prakash Gurpuarb will be celebrated on a large scale for 13 days in Indore.

Grand Diwans will be decorated and huge Nagar Kirtan will be taken out in the city on Sunday, November 14, 2021.

Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji Maharaj's 553rd Prakash Gurpurab under the aegis of Shri Guru Singh Sabha Indore will be celebrated from Monday, November 7, to Friday, November 19. Guru Nanak Namleva Sangat of the city, Sikh community will immerse in devotion, love and enthusiastically celebrate the fest. Giving detailed information about the programmes of Prakash Utsav sabha president Manjit Singh Bhatia and general secretary Jasbir Singh Gandhi said, “To begin celebrations of Prakash Gurpurab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji Maharaj, Prabhat Pheris would be taken out from all Gurdwara Sahibs in Indore city from Sunday, November 7.”

From Guru Nanak Naam Leva goes door-to-door to the devotees, where families welcome the Sadh Sangat by garlanding the leading Nishan Sahib and showering flowers with respect and reverence to the Sangat, Shri Guru Gobind Singh Ji Maharaj.

Bani will be sung by the sangat with hospitality, love and reverence. “Waking up so early in the morning, in the enthusiasm of the happiness of Guru Maharaj's light Gurpurab, the Sangat will join the Prabhat pheri every day,” they added.

Published on: Sunday, November 07, 2021, 01:00 AM IST