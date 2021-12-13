Madhya Pradesh: Guna district PRO dies in road accident

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Public relations officer of Guna district administration was killed after his car overturned on Monday morning, a police official said.

The accident took place when PRO KP Dangi, 58, was returning to Guna from Berasia town in Bhopal, about 200 kilometres from Bhopal, after attending a marriage function, sources said.

The accident took place near Pakhariyapur village in Binaganj. Singh took over the charge of PRO some time back.

Dangi was alone in the car and driving himself when his vehicle hit a road divider and overturned, sub-divisional officer of police Munish Rajoria said.

He died while being rushed to Biora town for treatment, the official said. A probe is underway into the accident, he added.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and home minister Narottam Mishra condoled the death of Dangi, the official added.

Published on: Monday, December 13, 2021, 11:34 PM IST