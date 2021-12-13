e-Paper Get App

India reports 7,350 new cases, 202 deaths in last 24 hours
Indore

Updated on: Monday, December 13, 2021, 12:07 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Guna district PRO dies in road accident

The accident took place when the PRO, K P Dangi (58), was returning to Guna from Berasia town in the state capital Bhopal
PTI
Representative Photo |

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): The public relations officer of Madhya Pradesh's Guna district administration was killed after his car overturned here on Monday morning, a police official said.

The accident took place when the PRO, K P Dangi (58), was returning to Guna from Berasia town in the state capital Bhopal, located about 200 km from here, after attending a marriage function, sources said.

Dangi was alone in the car and driving himself when his vehicle hit a road divider and overturned, sub-divisional officer of police Munish Rajoria said.

He died while being rushed to Biora town for treatment, the official said.

A probe is underway into the incident, he added.

