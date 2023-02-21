Madhya Pradesh: Guna cops stumped as two men claim same woman as their wife

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Guna police station on Monday witnessed a bizarre incident when two persons claimed one woman as their wife.

One of them claimed that he had got married to the woman about three years back. Recently, he had dropped his wife to her parental place. The second man claimed that he got married to her on February 8 in a court and in a temple the next day. He even claimed to have paid Rs 1.3 lakh to woman’s family after being told by the mediator that financial condition of her family was not good.

Meanwhile, before dispute could escalate, police sent the woman to her parental place with her mother, who is sarpanch of a gram panchayat.

According to Rajesh Sahariya of Jhamjhara Chakk village in Guna district, he got married to a woman about three years back and about 15-day back he had dropped her to maternal place.

On Monday when he came to Guna to visit Kedarnath Dham, he saw her with two unidentified persons in an auto near bus stand. He followed the auto on bike and reached the district hospital.

Here he intercepted his wife and inquired about her presence in hospital. Later, she left with him. Meanwhile, two youths got hold of the bike.

On another hand, one Vishnu Prasad Meghwal, 25, of Saharangpur tehsil in Rajgarh district claimed that he got married to her in court on February 8 and later in the temple the next day. He claimed that Rajnikant Kushwah of Ashoknagar introduced the woman to him. In the first meet, Rajnikant claimed that the woman belonged to Betul district and her age was 28 years and her family members were looking for suitable person to marriage.

Meghwal claimed, “As I was told that girl's family was poor, I arranged Rs 1.3 lakh for marriage. On February 8, we entered into the wed-lock in the court in Ashok Nagar. Later we got married in accordance with customs in a temple at his native village on February 9.”

Meghwal neither met his in-laws nor talked to his mother-in-law and father-in-law.

Vishnu said that everything was going well. Later, Rajinikanth called him on mobile to inform told that his mother-in-law was unwell and was admitted to Guna district hospital.

After getting this news, Vishnu along with his wife and brother rushed to the hospital, where Rajesh Sahariya confronted him claiming that the woman with whom he came to the hospital was his wife.

