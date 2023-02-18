Madhya Pradesh: Family of former sarpanch attacked in Guna

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): The family of a former sarpanch was attacked by the members of another family in Aron village of Guna district during which a youth fell from the first floor of the house and he along with many others were admitted to the Aaron hospital. Father-son along with mother and daughter-in-law were also injured in the attack.

Vinod Sharma, 35, a resident of Khairkhedi, told that it was around 7 pm on Friday and he was sitting on the roof of his house, while his mother Jashodabai was downstairs in the house.

Deshraj Dangi and Shriram Dangi barged into his house and started abusing and slapping his mother Jashodabai.

Deshraj and Shriram came onto the roof of the house and started fighting with Vinod as a result of which he fell down and received injuries in his head and leg.

He told that his wife Sonam too was attacked when she attempted to rescue his mother Jashodabai. Aman Singh started beating his mother with a stick, while Shriram hit his wife with a brick on her leg.

On hearing the commotion, the neighbours intervened. The injured were admitted to Aaron Hospital, where they were treated.

Police have registered a case against Aman Singh and his two sons Deshraj and Shriram on Vinod's complaint. Along with this, a cross FIR has also been registered on the Sharma family on the complaint of Deshraj.