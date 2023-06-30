Madhya Pradesh: Guna Collector Slaps Fine Of Rs 1.4L In Illegal Mining Case | FP Photo

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Collector of Guna, Frank Noble A has imposed a penalty of Rs 1.4 lakh on JCB and dumper owner, who indulged in illegal excavation of sand in Sakatpur village of Guna district.

As per report of the Mineral Officer, during a vehicle checking (as part of crackdown on illegal mining), a JCB with number MP 08 DA 0317 and dumper MP 08 GA 0750 fully loaded with illegal sand and gravels was intercepted near Sakatpur village on June 4, 2023.

Vehicle drivers named Shokesh Shikari, a resident of Patai and Ramdayal Chand of Budhe Balaji, Guna were asked to produce permission and relevant documents for transportation of sand weighing 99 cubic meters. Upon failing to produce documents, the vehicles were confiscated and a case under MP Mineral Rules (Prevention of illegal mining, transportation and storage) Rules 2022 was registered.

After scrutinising the documents, the Collector instructed the Mineral Officer to impose a fine of Rs 1.4 Lakh on JCB owner Dharmendra Jat and dumper owner Anil Kumar Sharma for illegal sand mining, storage and transportation.

