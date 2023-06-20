Madhya Pradesh: GRP MP Helpline App To Monitor Crimes In Train

Representative Image

Meghnagar (Madhya Pradesh): As part of its initiative to ensure prompt resolution of passenger grievances and improve security inside trains, the government railway police (GRP) in Madhya Pradesh launched a mobile phone application called GRP MP Helpline App. The app would help passengers to register complaints directly with the GRP control room without breaking their journey, said a senior GRP official. This app would also be beneficial for passengers travelling from Ratlam to Meghnagar.

Ratlam GRP DSP Bhupendra Singh Maurya said that after downloading the application, a passenger can register the complaint in writing or by uploading pictures or audio and video files.

As soon as the complaint is registered, GRP officials would access the location from where the complaint has been made and would reach the location, he said, adding that the app was aimed to improve passenger security and reach out to them at the time of distress.

The GPS-based (global positioning system) app will provide contact details of GRP personnel in the area from where the train is passing. The app can be downloaded on any Android or iOS-based smartphone. The passenger needs to upload information like the name and number of the train, the coach and the berth number along with their complaint.

Maurya further said that the app has been developed keeping passenger convenience in mind and it will provide ‘assured quality response service.’

