Madhya Pradesh: Group clash leads to stone-pelting, four injured in Dhar

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Four persons were injured in a stone pelting incident after two groups clashed in Dhar.

Those injured were identified as– Noshad Mohammed, Taushif Khan, Yeshwant Chottelal and Mahesh Mishrilal. Police took the injured to the district, where their condition was stated to be stable, police said.

As soon as the incident was reported, CSP Devendra Singh Dhurve and Kotwali police station in-charge Deepak Singh Chauhan reached the spot with police force and controlled the situation.

Later, the police appealed to people to remain indoor.

SP Manoj Kumar Singh also reached the spot with additional police force. Till filing of report, situation was peaceful and under control.

Acting on the complaint filed by Mahesh, police booked 14 people for rioting and pelting stones. Another case was registered against 10 people on the complaint of inured Taushif. So far, no one has been arrested.

Preliminary investigation revealed that youths of both sides had a heated argument over a petty issue at Shastri Colony intersection under Kotwali police station. Suddenly, one side started pelting stones at every house of the street.