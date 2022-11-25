Madhya Pradesh: Groom's family turns violent while demanding dowry, flees after police arrive at wedding venue

Representative Image

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): In a major drama here on Thursday, a family called off the wedding at the eleventh hour after the groom's side turned violent over not being given a motorcycle as dowry .

Moments after the Nikah (the religious ceremony required by Islamic law to unite a Muslim man and woman in holy matrimony) of Noor Jahan resident of Raghogarh and Farhan, resident of colonel Ganj was read, the parents of the groom started finding flaws in the arrangements.

They started creating a ruckus by demanding Rs 50,000, a bullet bike and ornaments.

On hearing their demands, the bride’s father pleaded to them saying "I’m a labourer and it is not possible to arrange the money immediately."

However, the adamant groom’s family turned aggressive and attacked the bride’s brother by damaging his bike.

Fed up with their harassment and violent behaviour, the bride’s family decided to inform the police and lodged a complaint against the groom and his family.

As the police reached the spot, the groom's procession & family members escaped from the wedding venue.

Police investigation is underway.

Read Also MP: Four constables line attached in suspicious custodial death of person in Guna