Madhya Pradesh: Grasim roots for organic food, trains 100 farmers

Nagda (Madhya Pradesh): Grasim public relations officer Sanjay Vyas informed that 100 farmers from Nipania, Atalavada, Ninavat Kheda, Kalsi, Khajuria, Bhatisuda, Bhilsuda, Palki, Piploda, Parmarkhedi, Kilodiya, Umarni and Kharmandi village were trained and explained about methods to practice organic farming.

Under corporate social responsibility Grasim aims to raise awareness among the farmers on organic farming in rural areas. The department had also distributed earthworm kits among the farmers. The efforts made by the industry helped farmers to rear earthworms and practice organic farming, he added.

The training programme has been organised under the guidance of Nagda development programme unit head K Suresh and human resource department Vice-President Sudhir Kumar Singh.

Grasim industries have recently been working actively for skill development, livestock development and horticulture development in order to promote sustainable livelihood among villagers. Grasim CSR head Satish Bhuvir and Jeevan Porwal have organised several programmes for the same.

Published on: Thursday, October 21, 2021, 01:20 AM IST