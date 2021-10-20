e-Paper Get App

Bhopal

Updated on: Wednesday, October 20, 2021, 08:54 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Army soldier of Satna martyrs in Kashmir

The family received the information about the incident around 12 pm on Wednesday.
Staff Reporter
Martyred Jawan indicated with blue arrow |

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): 26-year-old Army Soldier of Satna martyred in an encounter in Shopian district of Kashmir during a clash with terrorists.

The incident occurred on Wednesday around 4am in which three soldiers including son of Satna Karnveer Singh Rajpoot martyred and five other Jawans sustained injuries.

Karnveer Singh Rajpoot killed two terrorists before he got martyred. He was the resident of Utaili ward 22, Satna. Karmveer was posted on Naik rank at 21 Rajput Regiment 44 RR.

Karmveer had two siblings, the elder brother works in a private company. Karmveer was serving his sixth year of the job. Father of Karnveer, Ravi Kumar Singh was also army personnel and he retired form Subedar major rank in 2017.

The family received the information about the incident around 12 pm on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan paid homage to the loss of the soldier and wrote on twitter, “The brave son of India, the Lal of Satna, Karanveer Singh Rajput martyred for the motherland in Kashmir today. May God grant the virtuous soul of the brave martyr a place in his heart and strength to the family members to bear this profound sorrow.”

