Madhya Pradesh: Farmers in Jabalpur voice concern at shortage of fertilizer

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): At a time when sowing of Rabi crops is taking place, the farmers in Jabalpur district voice concern about shortage of fertilizers.

They said on Wednesday that shortage of fertilisers was a persistent issue in the district.

They have been running from pillar to post to get fertilisers from the cooperative societies. But their efforts came to naught.

“I have been approaching a cooperative society for fertilisers, but they are not giving me that much fertilisers as I require,” said Vikas Patel, a farmer from Pathan.

Another farmer Anil Sharma from Shahpura said, “While the administration has ordered the cooperative societies to supply fertilisers first to the registered farmers, but the cooperative societies in charges are giving preferences to those purchasing fertilisers in cash.”

Other farmers said that private dealers were fleecing them by selling fertiliser at high rates.

In charge of cooperative societies Rohit Baghel said that fertiliser was being supplied according to demand. “We can’t meet the requirements of farmers as we ourselves don’t get sufficient supply,” he said.

Published on: Wednesday, October 20, 2021, 03:35 PM IST