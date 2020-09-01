Madhya Pradesh: Grant admission even after September 30 deadline, says UGC to Higher education institutions

Indore: In view of Covid-19 situation, University Grants Commission (UGC) has allowed higher education institutions (HEIs) to grant provisional admission to students even after the September 30 deadline.
In a letter to universities and colleges, UGC secretary Rajnish Jain stated that UGC's Guidelines on Examinations and Academic Calendar for the universities had allowed admissions to the UG and PG programmes for the session 2020-21 till August 31.
“If necessity arises, provisional admission may also be made and relevant documents of qualifying examination may be accepted up to September 30,” said Jain quoting guidelines.
The period for conducting the final year / terminal semester examinations has been extended up till the end of September 2020 in the UGC Revised Guidelines on Examinations and Academic Calendar for the Universities in view of Covid-19 Pandemic.
Jain said that in the larger interest of the students, the universities/ institutions (including Central Universities) are advised to continue to grant provisional admission, if students are otherwise eligible for such admissions as per the norms of the concerned university/institution where the admission is being sought, even after September 30 till revised guidelines on Academic Calendar are issued by the UGC.
State allowed admissions till Sept end
While the UGC has now granted permission for continuing admissions in HEIs, the state government had already issued the schedule for admissions in UG and PG courses till September end. The guidelines issued on August 1, stated that admission in traditional courses can be granted till September end.