Madhya Pradesh: Grant admission even after September 30 deadline, says UGC to Higher education institutions

Indore: In view of Covid-19 situation, University Grants Commission (UGC) has allowed higher education institutions (HEIs) to grant provisional admission to students even after the September 30 deadline.

In a letter to universities and colleges, UGC secretary Rajnish Jain stated that UGC's Guidelines on Examinations and Academic Calendar for the universities had allowed admissions to the UG and PG programmes for the session 2020-21 till August 31.

“If necessity arises, provisional admission may also be made and relevant documents of qualifying examination may be accepted up to September 30,” said Jain quoting guidelines.

The period for conducting the final year / terminal semester examinations has been extended up till the end of September 2020 in the UGC Revised Guidelines on Examinations and Academic Calendar for the Universities in view of Covid-19 Pandemic.