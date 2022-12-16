e-Paper Get App
Madhya Pradesh: Gram Sabha to resolve incident of thrashing as per PESA Act in Dhar

Madhya Pradesh: Gram Sabha to resolve incident of thrashing as per PESA Act in Dhar

TI Pradeep Khanna along with SDOP Ramsingh Maida reached the Jolana Panchayat office on Wednesday and served a notice

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, December 16, 2022, 08:50 PM IST
Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): After the Provisions of the Panchayats (Extension to the Scheduled Areas) (PESA) Act gets implemented in the state, gram sabhas (village panchayats) of tribals are now empowered to decide issues of conflict within the region.

In a recent incident reported from the Sardarpur constituency, a woman working in the fields was allegedly thrashed by two men following a dispute between two families on December 11. On being informed, a case was registered at Sardarpur police station. As per new rules, Sardarpur police have informed Jolana gram panchayat secretary regarding the incident.

TI Pradeep Khanna along with SDOP Ramsingh Maida reached the Jolana Panchayat office on Wednesday and served a notice. The Gram Panchayat secretary with the help of the dispute redressal committee would call both parties to resolve their disputes amicably. After the resolution, the Panchayat office would send a report to the respective police station in order to culminate the case.

SDOP Maida said that the PESA Act is aimed to ensure self-governance through Gram Sabhas (village assemblies) for people living in the Scheduled Areas. It recognises the right of tribal communities, and residents of the scheduled areas, to govern themselves through their own systems of self-government. The Act empowers the resolution of local disputes and the prevention of land alienation among other issues.

