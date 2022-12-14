Madhya Pradesh: Going bad to worse, Dhar district now in the bottom in Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan quarterly evaluation

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Despite efforts being made to improve the quality of education under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, the fact remains that Dhar could not live up to the expectations and fared poorly in the rankings.

The education department has declared the quarterly evaluation report in which the performance of Dhar district has gone from bad to worse.

In the quarterly ranking of 52 districts of the state, Dhar district slipped two more notches down to take the last position in the latest evaluation. Under Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, evaluation was done on 31 parameters in seven main components and marks were allotted as per the performance.

Last on the spot, Dhar has secured 55 per cent marks in the quarterly ranking from September to November. Jhabua is second from the bottom with 56 per cent marks.

'C' grade on report card

Even as the authorities claim that steps are being taken to improve quality of education in the district, Dhar performance has been dismal as it has been listed in ‘C’ grade.

Evaluation parameters include effective implementation of the DAI plan, performance of students in 5th to 8th examinations, participation and performance of students in Olympiads, better conduct of classes and mentoring, participation of teachers, better conduct of academic activities and Navbharat Sakshar Abhiyan. Participation of the district in Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan and participation of teachers in training and their performance has also been evaluated while ranking the district.

Dismal performance:

Teacher capacity development and practice efficiency: 5.8/15

Evaluation of infrastructure and facilities: 5.9/ 10 marks

Financial management, material usage : 5.1/15

New India Literacy Program: 0.3/5

Besides, the district also did not fare in students’ enrolment too

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Parents oppose merger of girls school into CM Rise School in Dhar