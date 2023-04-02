Madhya Pradesh: Governor praises Ayush department at mega camp in Burhanpur

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): A mega camp was organised in Khaknar block where the Governor of Madhya Pradesh Mangu Bhai Patel appreciated the work done by the Ayush department. The department is implementing various schemes in the state and organising free health check-up camps and distributing medicines. Thousands of patients are benefited from this. Burhanpur district is also implementing all the policies and instructions given by the Ayush department of Madhya Pradesh.

Over 55 successful camps were organised by district Ayush officer Dr Kavita Agarwal and her team in less than four months. On December 25, 2022 Ayush Mela was organised by the district Ayush officer on Shusasan Diwas (Good Governance Day) where all dignitaries attended. On February 5, a mega Ayush camp was organised at Burhanpur. A camp was also organised on March 23 on Mahila Shashaktikaran Diwas (Women Empowerment Day) where thousands of women attended.

In the last four months, the Ayush department in Burhanpur under the leadership of district Ayush officer Dr Kavita Agarwal and her team gave benefits to over 10k patients. International Yoga Day is celebrated as a global festival for health and wellness. India is moving forward to form an Ayush Research Consortium. The Ayush industry witnessed a staggering growth worth Rs 1.5 lakh crore in just eight years.

