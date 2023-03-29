Madhya Pradesh: Five held for conspiring to rob petrol pump in Burhanpur

Representational Picture

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): Teams of Burhanpur police have arrested five miscreants conspiring to rob a petrol pump in Navra village of Burhanpur on Tuesday. A country-made pistol, live cartridges, axes and three bikes were also recovered from their possession. According to SP Rahul Kumar Lodha, the police received information that some people carrying weapons were discussing a plan to commit robbery near Mazar on Hivra Road. On the basis of information, the SP formed two special teams of Burhanpur station and Navra outpost police.

The information was verified and the police reached Hivra Road, where five of them were discussing their next move. They tried to flee the spot but the cops chased and put them behind bars. A case with different sections of the IPC and Arms Act was registered against Ramlal Jamra (32), Ilasia Bhabar (23), Kailash Bhabar (25), Rajesh Bhabar (24) and Nandram Bhabar (40) of Gondwadi village in Khandwa. Sub-inspector (SI) Shashikant Gautam, Jaipal Rathore, assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Ajesh Jaiswal and others have played a commendable role in nabbing the miscreants.