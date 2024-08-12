Madhya Pradesh: Government's Scheme Stalled By RTO Negligence; Good Samaritan's Hands Empty For 18 Months | FP Photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): The state government's much-publicised Good Samaritan scheme, designed to reward citizens who save lives during accidents, has hit a roadblock due to the negligence of the RTO department. Launched with fanfare and a significant budget, the scheme promised a Rs 5,000 incentive to any citizen who helped an accident victim reach the hospital.

Despite the extensive promotion and initial success, beneficiaries in Neemuch district have been left waiting for 18 months without receiving the promised reward. The scheme, which saw widespread publicity through hoardings and events, was implemented to motivate the public to assist accident victims.

In 2023, during the Republic Day celebrations, four residents of Neemuch were honoured for their heroic acts. Suresh Kavarlal, who saved two lives in a car-bike accident, and Mukesh Baser, who rescued a couple, were among those recognised by then-minister Omprakash Saklecha. Despite their commendable actions and the government's promise, none of these Good Samaritans have received the Rs 5,000 incentive.

FP Photo

Suresh Kavarlal, along with other beneficiaries, expressed their disappointment, stating that repeated inquiries through official channels and WhatsApp groups have gone unanswered. "When we were honoured on Republic Day, we felt proud and motivated to continue helping others. But now, after 18 months of waiting, we feel neglected and discouraged," Suresh said.

Collector Dinesh Jain mentioned that a proposal has been sent regarding the disbursement of funds, but no further information is available. RTO Nandlal Gamd explained that the funds are to be sanctioned from the RTO Commissioner's Office in Gwalior, and the necessary actions have been taken.

The delay, however, highlights the systemic inefficiencies and negligence that have left these Good Samaritans unrewarded, despite their life-saving efforts. The beneficiaries, though motivated by the desire to help, urge the government to fulfill its promises and avoid discouraging the public from participating in such noble initiatives.