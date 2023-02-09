Madhya Pradesh: Government yet to pay money for last year's Ravidas Jayanti event in Gandhwani

Guru Ravidas (Representative Photo) | Twitter/@mssirsa

Gandhwani (Madhya Pradesh): The birth anniversary of the great Saint Guru Ravidas was held on a large-scale at the block level in 2022 but even after one year of the event, the organisers have not been able to get the funds reimbursed by the government.

At that time, the state government had announced that it would provide funds for the celebration in 2022. therefore an event was organised on a grand level here at Saint Ravidas Mandir located on Shivalaya road, Gandhwani town on February 16, 2022. As per instructions of the state government, officials assured event planners that they would get a fund of over Rs 1 lakh for these celebrations from the state government.

But the members of the Ravidas committee who had planned and organised the event have been running from pillar to post to get the promised money but with no success as the state government has not made fund allocation for the event.

Members of the committee have demanded that the promised fund be given to them at the earliest.

Supriya Bisen, assistant commissioner, Tribal Development Department said that demand for the allocation of funds has been raised many and the amount would be distributed to the committee members as soon as it is received.

Waliya Chouhan, a social worker claimed funds of Rs 1,13,570 is pending for one year.

This year, a small event was organised to mark Ravidas Jayanti in which a procession was carried out which passed through key locations of the town.

