Madhya Pradesh: Government working to provide housing to every beneficiary, says MLA Verma in Dhar

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): The programme for distribution of benefits of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Urban and Pradhan Mantri Swanidhi Yojana was organised in Dhar district headquarters on Thursday.

Programme was addressed by BJP MLA Neena Verma from Dhar. In her address, Verma said that the government was continuously working to provide houses to all the eligible beneficiaries.

It is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s goal to provide shelter to the every poor person in the country. For this, work is being done till the ground level. It is the effort of the government that every eligible beneficiary gets the benefit of the scheme.

She said that Pradhan Mantri Swanidhi Yojana is a very good scheme for those doing small jobs. With this, individuals can take advantage of the scheme and fulfil their needs and take their business further.

After her address, dignitaries distributed benefit certificates to the beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (urban) and Pradhan Mantri Swanidhi Yojana.

During the programme, benefits of Rs 54 lakh was distributed to 54 beneficiaries of Prime Minister's Housing and Rs 19.10 lakh to 100 beneficiaries of PM Svanidhi.

Municipality president Parvat Singh Chauhan, vice president Kalicharan Sonwania, district panchayat CEO KL Meena, other public representatives, beneficiaries and common citizens were present in the programme.

