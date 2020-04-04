Madhya Pradesh: Government to procure wheat after Coronavirus crisis, says MP Shankar Lalwani

Indore: Indore MP Shankar Lalwani stated that the state government would start buying wheat from farmer as soon as the coronavirus scare ends in Madhya Pradesh.

He shared this information during a review meeting at Residency on Saturday. The meeting was attended by district collector Manish Singh and other administrative staff. BJP leaders including Mhow MLA Usha Thakur, Madhu Verma and Rajesh Sonkar. Former health minister Tulsi Silawat, who recently joined BJP, also attended the meeting.

During the meeting, Lalwani stated that he spoke to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan over delay in wheat purchase from farmers.

“The CM informed me that the wheat purchase would begin soon after the Covid scare ends,” he said.

The meeting observed that rural people are facing problems in sending milk to the city. Lalwani asked the collector to ensure that milk is brought to the city without any hassle.

Public representatives informed administrative officers many pending works of rural areas could not be completed as there is no elected body in villages. To this, orders were issued to panchayat secretary to ensure that necessary issues of rural people are addressed.

Sedition case should be registered in Ghaziabad incident: Lalwani

Indore MP Shankar Lalwani on Saturday said that a sedition case should be registered in Ghaziabad incident wherein members of Tablighi Jamaat put under quarantine purportedly misbehaving with the women medical staff at a hospital.

“The incident shows sick mentality of people who misbehaved with women medical staff,” Lalwani told reporters.

It is to be noted that Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath had ordered for action against the accused stating that Indore-like incident would not be tolerated in UP