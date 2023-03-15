Madhya Pradesh: Government taking steps to make farmers self-reliant, says Minister Kamal Patel

Jaora (Madhya Pradesh): Without farmers’ empowerment, the overall development of the country is impossible. Hence, our government is taking all steps to make agricultural sector and farmers self-reliant.

To empower farmers and enable easy land cultivation, training for farmers for learning how to use drones to plant seeds and disseminate fertilisers in their farms would begin shortly with minimum fees, Farmers Welfare and Agriculture Development Minister Kamal Patel during a departmental consultative committee meeting in the assembly said. MLA Dr Rajendra Pandey, Devilal Dhakad, Pradyuman Singh Lodhi, additional chief secretary Ashok Varnwal and departmental officers concerned attended the meeting.

He added that apart from this, efforts are also being made to provide benefits of crop insurance to small and marginal farmers. During the meeting, MLA Pandey proposed several development works across various krishi mandis and up-mandis under Jaora assembly constituency. He also urged for resuming soil testing laboratory and availability of staff. Patel ensured and instructed departmental officials for its implementation at the earliest.

In the agriculture sector, Madhya Pradesh is the leading state in pulse production and second in food grain production. The state has received the National Krishi Karman Award for seven consecutive times in food grain production.