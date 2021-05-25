Madhya Pradesh: Government should focus on battling corona not Congress: MLA Grewal

SARDARPUR (DHAR): The Block Congress Committee Sardarpur, led by Congress MLA Pratap Grewal here in Sardarpur tehsil of Dhar district in Madhya Pradesh submitted a memorandum to Sub-Divisional Magistrate Bonder Singh Kalesh saying that Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has lost his composure after being disturbed by the failure to announce relief in the state.

In order to cover up the growing discontent against the Chief Minister in BJP and his failure to administer the state amid Covid-19 pandemic, Shivraj Singh Chouhan is filing cases against former Chief Minister and State Congress President Kamal Nath by levelling false allegations against him. The government is taking a dig at the Congress for its crushing defeat in the Damoh elections, he added.

MLA Grewal said the Congress strongly condemns the state government’s alleged accusations and filing of false cases. He also said that it will be a great favour to the citizens if the government stops blaming Congress for its failures and should focus on battling corona pandemic and not Congress.