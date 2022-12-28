Madhya Pradesh: Government land worth Rs 60 cr freed of encroachment in Khargone

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): As part of the state wide anti-mafia drive, a joint team of three departments razed illegal constructions, including agricultural farm set ups, on a government land worth Rs 60 crore that was encroached.

It was part of the campaign launched by the state government against land grabbers. A team comprising of administrative officials reached the spot along with JCB machines to free around 11 acres of land from the illegal occupiers.

Giving the information, collector Kumar said that the land is registered as governmental property in the government records. SDM Omnarayan Singh said that land khasra no 102 & 104 (11 acre 76 decimal) located on Mangrul Road was encroached by the accused Yogesh Thakkar by setting up an agricultural farm as Maa Bageshwari Agriculture Farm constructed in violation of norms.

SDOP Rajesh Shukla said that against Thakkar various cases are registered at Mengaon Police Station in 2017 including IPC 1860, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act 1989 and POCSO Act. Further investigation is underway.

SP Dharmaveer Singh said that Thakkar is booked under various sections of the Atrocities Act. Collector Kumar, SDM Singh and municipality CMO Priyanka Patel instructed to vacate the entire land and take under government possession. The collector asserted that the drive against land mafia will continue in the district.

