Madhya Pradesh: Government fails to pay dues to divyangs teachers

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Diwali festivities of hundreds of teachers from four Sankul Centres have been marred by the government failure to live up to its declarations.

Resentment is rife among the teachers as the state government has failed to pay the 8% dearness allowance (DA) which it had announced in October.

Not just this, as per the norms, Divyang employees are given a disability allowance of Rs 350 in addition to their salary. This allowance is also not being paid to the disabled teachers regularly.

Teachers have taken up the issue with the development block education officer on several occasions through the cluster. But the despite making all the efforts, the disability allowance is still pending.

The divyang teachers said that their disability allowance was not paid even with the latest salary.

They accused the officials of adopting dictatorial attitude towards the economic rights of the teachers by not following the rules of the government.

On October 21, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan himself made an announcement and issued an order that 8% dearness allowance will be paid.

The government in its order promised to pay 8% dearness allowance along with salary for October- ahead of Diwali.

The teachers were hopeful that the CM will live up his words and they will get an increased salary on Diwali.

But the development block education office has failed to pay the dues of hundreds of teachers of Hatod, Labaria, Rajod, Amjhera cluster centres.

Teacher are irked and have termed the attitude of the authorities disobedience to orders of the government. They demanded action against those who are responsible for their plight.

Teachers of Sardarpur block were deprived of payment of 50% arrears of increment

The government had issued an order on October 22, 2021 for payment of 50 % arrears of their withheld increment of 2020, making it clear that this arrear amount would be given along with Diwali salary. But, this arrear amount has not been paid to 1,100 teachers along with the salary of Diwali.

The apathy of the state government and its officials has spoiled the Diwali festivities of the teachers, said a teacher.

Published on: Friday, November 05, 2021, 12:55 AM IST